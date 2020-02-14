SoCal weather: Warm temperatures expected through the weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see warm conditions on Saturday, but some areas will approach triple-digit temperatures.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will have plenty of sunshine, and the region will reach a high of 92. The region will see some cooling Sunday as temperatures drop to 88.
The valleys and Inland Empire can expect unhealthy air quality and temperatures to reach 99 on Saturday. Temperatures on Sunday will reach 96.
