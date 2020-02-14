SoCal weather: Warm temperatures, Santa Ana winds continue Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Strong Santa Ana winds will continue to buffet Southern California Thursday morning.
The winds will howl through canyons and passes, reaching speeds up to 50-60 mph in some areas. They should dissipate by Thursday afternoon.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunshine and a high of 74 degrees during the windy conditions.
Valleys and the Inland Empire will see similar temperatures and conditions.
