Weather

SoCal weather: Warm temperatures, Santa Ana winds continue Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Strong Santa Ana winds will continue to buffet Southern California Thursday morning.

The winds will howl through canyons and passes, reaching speeds up to 50-60 mph in some areas. They should dissipate by Thursday afternoon.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunshine and a high of 74 degrees during the windy conditions.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will see similar temperatures and conditions.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA tops 50K virus deaths after LA reports backlog in records
No charges expected against Tiger Woods in SoCal car crash
LA County prepared to offer vaccine to teachers
Inland Empire schools beginning to reopen
CA officials explain how vaccine codes were shared, misused
Road where Woods crashed known for accidents, high speeds
SoCal family devastated by loss of 3 loved ones to COVID-19
Show More
SF father begs for help finding daughter struggling through pandemic
San Bernardino County school staff eligible for vaccine
Tiny home village being built in NoHo to help homeless
LAUSD parents planning another Zoom blackout protest Saturday
Fry's Electronics permanently closing all stores
More TOP STORIES News