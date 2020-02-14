SoCal weather: Warm temperatures, Santa Ana winds continue Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Strong Santa Ana winds will continue to buffet Southern California Thursday morning.The winds will howl through canyons and passes, reaching speeds up to 50-60 mph in some areas. They should dissipate by Thursday afternoon.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunshine and a high of 74 degrees during the windy conditions.Valleys and the Inland Empire will see similar temperatures and conditions.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.