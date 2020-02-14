SoCal weather: Warm temperatures, sunshine expected Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see warm conditions Monday before slightly cooler conditions move into the region by Tuesday.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see above average temperatures Monday as a high of 81 is on tap. On Tuesday, temperatures are expected to dip to 79 and a few clouds are expected.
The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny and warm Monday, with temperatures reaching 86. Conditions on Tuesday will be cooler, and the region will see a high of 83.
7-Day Forecasts
