SoCal weather: Warm temperatures, sunshine expected Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see warm conditions Monday before slightly cooler conditions move into the region by Tuesday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see above average temperatures Monday as a high of 81 is on tap. On Tuesday, temperatures are expected to dip to 79 and a few clouds are expected.The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny and warm Monday, with temperatures reaching 86. Conditions on Tuesday will be cooler, and the region will see a high of 83.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.