SoCal weather: Warm temperatures, sunshine expected Monday

Southern California will see warm conditions Monday before slightly cooler conditions move into the region by Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see warm conditions Monday before slightly cooler conditions move into the region by Tuesday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see above average temperatures Monday as a high of 81 is on tap. On Tuesday, temperatures are expected to dip to 79 and a few clouds are expected.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny and warm Monday, with temperatures reaching 86. Conditions on Tuesday will be cooler, and the region will see a high of 83.

