SoCal weather: Warm temps and sunshine on tap Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The heat wave in Southern California will start to taper off heading into the weekend, but desert communities will still see temperatures in the triple digits on Thursday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some clouds Thursday morning with sunny and warm conditions in the afternoon as temperatures climb to 81 degrees.The valleys and Inland Empire will see hot weather, with temperatures reaching the low 90s.Beaches will be cooler with morning clouds and temperatures around 70.Temperatures are expected to cool off in time for the weekend.