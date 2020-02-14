SoCal weather: Warm temps, clear skies expected Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see a warm, windy day Wednesday with sunny skies and no morning marine layer.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high around 86 degrees, with breezes up to 35 mphs.The valleys and Inland Empire can expect hot temperatures with a high of 95 and 35-mph winds through the canyons.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.