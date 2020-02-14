Weather

SoCal weather: Warm temps, clear skies expected Wednesday

Southern California will see a warm, windy day Wednesday with sunny skies and no morning marine layer.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see a warm, windy day Wednesday with sunny skies and no morning marine layer.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high around 86 degrees, with breezes up to 35 mphs.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect hot temperatures with a high of 95 and 35-mph winds through the canyons.

7-Day Forecasts





