LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see a warm, windy day Wednesday with sunny skies and no morning marine layer.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high around 86 degrees, with breezes up to 35 mphs.
The valleys and Inland Empire can expect hot temperatures with a high of 95 and 35-mph winds through the canyons.
Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
SoCal weather: Warm temps, clear skies expected Wednesday
Southern California will see a warm, windy day Wednesday with sunny skies and no morning marine layer.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News