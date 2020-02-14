Weather

SoCal weather: Warm temps expected Monday

Southern California will see moderately warm temperatures on Monday, but an intense heat wave is expected next weekend.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see moderately warm temperatures on Monday, but an intense heat wave is expected next weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties on Monday will see temperatures hit about 81 on Monday. By next Sunday, downtown Los Angeles could see 100 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be mostly sunny and warm with a high of 92 Monday.

