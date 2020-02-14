SoCal weather: Warm temps, sunshine Thursday, before heat wave hits

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see a few clouds Thursday morning followed by sunshine in the afternoon, but an intense heat wave is expected for the Labor Day weekend.
Los Angeles and Orange counties on Thursday will see some clouds in the morning, warming up to a high of 85 degrees by the afternoon. By the weekend, downtown Los Angeles temperatures will exceed 100.
The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny Thursday with a high of 95. The weekend will bring extreme heat with temperatures reaching to 110 degrees and possibly higher. Palm Springs could hit a high of 120.
