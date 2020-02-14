SoCal weather: Warm temps, sunshine expected Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see moderately warm temperatures on Tuesday, but an intense heat wave is expected for the weekend.
Los Angeles and Orange counties on Tuesday will see temperatures in the low 70s with clouds in the morning. Temperatures are expected to increase to triple digits for the weekend.
The valleys and Inland Empire will be mostly sunny Tuesday, although some morning clouds are expected. A high of 88 is on tap.
