Weather

SoCal weather: Warm temps, sunshine expected Tuesday

Southern California will see moderately warm temperatures on Tuesday, but an intense heat wave is expected for the weekend.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see moderately warm temperatures on Tuesday, but an intense heat wave is expected for the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties on Tuesday will see temperatures in the low 70s with clouds in the morning. Temperatures are expected to increase to triple digits for the weekend.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be mostly sunny Tuesday, although some morning clouds are expected. A high of 88 is on tap.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot, killed in South LA encounter with deputies
California surgeon who saves children as profession also serves on front line of wildfires
Long Beach to begin payments to help neediest families with rent
Father to take home baby girl after pregnant mom killed
OC authorities warn of 'package pending' text scam
Officials to discuss reopening more LA County businesses
Michael B. Jordan breaks silence on Chadwick Boseman's death
Show More
Free flu shots offered at Riverside health provider
Military dad meets newborn son for first time at the airport
California moves to consider reparations for slavery
Disney's 'Mulan' live action adventure introduces fans to new star, Yifei Liu
'Mamba Mentality' helps student inspire others on TikTok
More TOP STORIES News