SoCal weather: Warm temps, sunshine Wednesday, before heat wave arrives for the weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see moderately warm temperatures on Wednesday, but an intense heat wave is expected for the weekend.
Los Angeles and Orange counties on Wednesday will see a high around 80 degrees. By Saturday, downtown Los Angeles will see triple-digit temperatures.
The valleys and Inland Empire will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a high of 90. The weekend will bring extreme heat with temperatures reaching to 110 degrees and possibly higher. Palm Springs could hit a high of 120.
