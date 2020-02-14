SoCal weather: Warm temps, sunshine Wednesday, before heat wave arrives for the weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see moderately warm temperatures on Wednesday, but an intense heat wave is expected for the weekend.Los Angeles and Orange counties on Wednesday will see a high around 80 degrees. By Saturday, downtown Los Angeles will see triple-digit temperatures.The valleys and Inland Empire will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a high of 90. The weekend will bring extreme heat with temperatures reaching to 110 degrees and possibly higher. Palm Springs could hit a high of 120.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.