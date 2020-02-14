Weather

SoCal weather: Warm temps, sunshine Wednesday, before heat wave arrives for the weekend

Southern California will see moderately warm temperatures on Wednesday, but an intense heat wave is expected for the weekend.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see moderately warm temperatures on Wednesday, but an intense heat wave is expected for the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties on Wednesday will see a high around 80 degrees. By Saturday, downtown Los Angeles will see triple-digit temperatures.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a high of 90. The weekend will bring extreme heat with temperatures reaching to 110 degrees and possibly higher. Palm Springs could hit a high of 120.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Doorbell video provides audio from Dijon Kizzee shooting
First case of MIS-C reported in Riverside County
ABC7 to re-air 2018 Rams vs Chiefs game with special commentary
Pelosi takes heat over visit to SF hair salon
Witnesses dispute what deputies say happened in SLA shooting
Andres Guardado case: Family sues LASD after fatal shooting
CDC directs halt to renter evictions to prevent virus spread
Show More
NTSB to release findings in deadly Conception boat fire
Randy's Donuts opens new Pasadena location
Grocery stores across California now required to limit indoor capacity
Pilot landing at LAX reports 'guy in jetpack' flying near plane
COVID-19: SoCal school offers outdoor classrooms amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News