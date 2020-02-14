Weather

SoCal weather: Warm temps, hazy skies expected Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The smoky, hazy skies and unhealthy air quality will continue for at least another day in Southern California.

The massive wildfires raging around the region will combine with weather conditions to bring hazy skies to Los Angeles and Orange counties on Friday, with a high of 87 and air quality considered very unhealthy. Over the weekend, temperatures should drop slightly and the air quality should see some modest improvement.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a hot, hazy Friday with a high of 96 and unhealthy air quality.

