SoCal weather: Warm temps, hazy skies expected Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see warm temperatures again Saturday and some lingering haze in the air.

The smoke from the California wildfires won't be quite as bad as it was Thursday and Friday as the winds begin to shift, but the air will still be considered unhealthy for sensitive individuals.

Los Angeles and Orange counties should see a high of 84 on Saturday.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a hot, hazy Saturday with a high of 90 degrees.

