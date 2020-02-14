SoCal weather: Warm temps, hazy skies expected Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see warm temperatures again Saturday and some lingering haze in the air.
The smoke from the California wildfires won't be quite as bad as it was Thursday and Friday as the winds begin to shift, but the air will still be considered unhealthy for sensitive individuals.
Los Angeles and Orange counties should see a high of 84 on Saturday.
The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a hot, hazy Saturday with a high of 90 degrees.
Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News