SoCal weather: Warm temps, hazy skies expected Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see a warm Thursday with smoky air in many communities from the ongoing wildfires.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high around 84 degrees, with some smoke in the air expected.
The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a hot, hazy day with a high of 94 and unhealthy air quality.
