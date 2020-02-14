Weather

SoCal weather: Warm temps, hazy skies expected Thursday

Southern California will see a warm Thursday with smoky air in many communities from the ongoing wildfires.
Southern California will see a warm Thursday with smoky air in many communities from the ongoing wildfires.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high around 84 degrees, with some smoke in the air expected.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a hot, hazy day with a high of 94 and unhealthy air quality.

