SoCal weather: Warm temps, mostly cloudy skies expected Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures will be mostly warm in Southern California with cloudy skies on Monday as a chance of showers slowly makes its way to the region.

A slight chance of rain is expected later in the week starting with a 10% chance on Thursday and 20% on Friday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see clouds throughout the day with temperatures warming up to 79 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire will also see plenty of cloud cover with a high of 86 degrees.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

