SoCal weather: Warm temps, mostly cloudy skies expected Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures will be mostly warm in Southern California with cloudy skies on Monday as a chance of showers slowly makes its way to the region.A slight chance of rain is expected later in the week starting with a 10% chance on Thursday and 20% on Friday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see clouds throughout the day with temperatures warming up to 79 degrees.The valleys and Inland Empire will also see plenty of cloud cover with a high of 86 degrees.