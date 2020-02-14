SoCal weather: Warm temps, mostly cloudy skies expected Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures are warming up in Southern California on Tuesday and Wednesday, but things will cool off a bit in time for the weekend.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see clouds Tuesday morning, reaching of high of 85 degrees by afternoon. Temperatures will cool off to the 70s by Thursday.
The valleys and Inland Empire will also see some cloud cover Tuesday morning, with a high of 93 - climbing to 100 by Wednesday. The cooling trend will start Thursday.
