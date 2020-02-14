LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see warm temperatures Thursday after the morning marine layer burns off.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some morning clouds before things warm up in the afternoon with a high of 80. After Thursday, things will start to warm up just a few degrees over the weekend.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see some fog in the early hours, but the afternoon sun will bring a high of 89 degrees. Things will inch into the low 90s by Friday.
SoCal weather: Morning clouds followed by warm temperatures expected Thursday
