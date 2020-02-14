Weather

SoCal weather: Morning clouds, warm temps expected Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see some clouds Sunday morning followed by sunny skies and climbing temperatures before the region starts to heat up on Memorial Day.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see morning clouds due to an onshore flow over the region with temps reaching 82 degrees by the afternoon. Temperatures will climb up to 85 degrees by Monday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will also see morning clouds with a high of 87 on Sunday. Temps are expected to climb into the high 90s and even break triple digits by Wednesday.

