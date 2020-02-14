Weather

SoCal weather: Warm temps, sunny skies on tap for Thursday

Southern California will see warm temperatures and sunshine on Thursday and hotter conditions for the weekend.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see warm temperatures and sunshine on Thursday and hotter conditions for the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect morning clouds with sunshine by Thursday afternoon, reaching a high of 83.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny and hot, with a high of 95. They will see triple-digit temperatures over the weekend.

Beaches will see pleasant conditions. Clouds are expected in the morning and temperatures will be in the low 70s.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

