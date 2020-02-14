SoCal weather: Warm temps, sunshine on tap Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see sunshine and warm conditions on Tuesday as temperatures in the region continue to drop.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will reach a high of 86 Tuesday with some morning fog and sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures continue to drop Wednesday when a high of 80 is expected.
The valleys and Inland Empire can expect warm and hazy conditions as a high of 93 is on tap Tuesday. The region will see a further cooldown Wednesday, when temperatures dip to 89.
