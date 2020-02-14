SoCal weather: Warm temps, sunshine on tap Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see sunshine and warm conditions on Tuesday as temperatures in the region continue to drop.Los Angeles and Orange counties will reach a high of 86 Tuesday with some morning fog and sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures continue to drop Wednesday when a high of 80 is expected.The valleys and Inland Empire can expect warm and hazy conditions as a high of 93 is on tap Tuesday. The region will see a further cooldown Wednesday, when temperatures dip to 89.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.