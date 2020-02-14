Weather

SoCal weather: Warm temps, sunshine on tap Tuesday

Southern California will see sunshine and warm conditions on Tuesday as temperatures in the region continue to drop.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see sunshine and warm conditions on Tuesday as temperatures in the region continue to drop.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will reach a high of 86 Tuesday with some morning fog and sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures continue to drop Wednesday when a high of 80 is expected.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect warm and hazy conditions as a high of 93 is on tap Tuesday. The region will see a further cooldown Wednesday, when temperatures dip to 89.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump back at White House; doctors say he's not 'out of the woods'
Man rescued from Santa Ana storm drain after 4 days
OC officials promote mail-in voting
Riverside pastor positive for COVID-19 after White House event
Downey restaurant pays tribute to military vets
Tree trimmer goes viral after wild palm tree ride
Massive crowd takes over IE hospital parking structure for car meet
Show More
Search continues for SoCal man missing for nearly 2 weeks
Sneak peek at Magic Johnson Park after $70M renovations completed
Man killed by police officer in Wolfe City was trying to help
Garcetti declares support for Armenia amid LA protests
Inspector general alleges LA County sheriff's deputy 'Banditos' disrupt ops
More TOP STORIES News