SoCal weather: Warm weather continues Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California gets a break from the heat wave with slightly cooler temperatures on Monday, but warm weather remains.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some clouds in the morning, but warm conditions and a high of 84 are expected.
The valleys and Inland Empire will have similar conditions with clear skies and sunshine. Temperatures will reach a high of 88 degrees. Temperatures are expected to jump into the mid-90s on Tuesday.
