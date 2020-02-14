SoCal weather: Warm weather continues Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see the warmer-than-average weather continue Thursday with temperatures mostly in the 80s.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see cloudy conditions in the morning, but sunshine is expected later in the day. A high of 80 is on tap.The valleys and Inland Empire will also be mostly sunny, with temperatures in the mid-80s.Beaches will be cooler, with clouds and temperatures in the 70s.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.