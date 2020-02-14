Weather

SoCal weather: Warm weather continues Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see the warmer-than-average weather continue Thursday with temperatures mostly in the 80s.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see cloudy conditions in the morning, but sunshine is expected later in the day. A high of 80 is on tap.

The valleys and Inland Empire will also be mostly sunny, with temperatures in the mid-80s.

Beaches will be cooler, with clouds and temperatures in the 70s.

