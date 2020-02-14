SoCal weather: Warm weather continues Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see the warmer-than-average weather continue on Wednesday with mostly clear skies.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see warm and breezy conditions with a high of 83 degrees on Wednesday.The valleys and Inland Empire will have similar conditions with clear skies, sunshine and a high of 89 degrees.Beaches will be cooler, with sea breezes and temperatures in the 70s.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.