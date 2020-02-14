SoCal weather: Warm weather continues Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see the warmer-than-average weather continue on Wednesday with mostly clear skies.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see warm and breezy conditions with a high of 83 degrees on Wednesday.
The valleys and Inland Empire will have similar conditions with clear skies, sunshine and a high of 89 degrees.
Beaches will be cooler, with sea breezes and temperatures in the 70s.
Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News