SoCal weather: Warm weather continues Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see the warmer-than-average weather continue on Wednesday with mostly clear skies.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see warm and breezy conditions with a high of 83 degrees on Wednesday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will have similar conditions with clear skies, sunshine and a high of 89 degrees.

Beaches will be cooler, with sea breezes and temperatures in the 70s.

