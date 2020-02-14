Weather

SoCal weather: Warmer temperatures, hazy conditions Saturday

An onshore flow will bring some marine layer and mild temps in Southern California on Friday but the region will begin warming up again by Sunday.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will start the weekend a bit warmer as a high-pressure system moves into the region Saturday, causing elevated fire danger.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see cloud cover in the morning with an afternoon high of 81 degrees. Temperatures will climb into the mid 80s Sunday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see sunny and hazy conditions with a high of 88 degrees. Similar conditions are expected Sunday, but temperatures will jump into the upper 90s.

