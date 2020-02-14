Weather

SoCal weather: Warmer temperatures, hazy conditions Sunday

Southern California will see seasonable conditions Sunday ahead of another heat wave.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see seasonable conditions Sunday ahead of another heat wave.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see morning fog with an afternoon high of 82 degrees. Temperatures will climb into the 90s Monday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see morning fog and evening gusts with a high of 89 degrees. Hot and windy conditions will bring increased fire danger Monday as temperatures climb into the upper 90s.

