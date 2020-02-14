SoCal weather: Warmer temperatures, hazy conditions Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see seasonable conditions Sunday ahead of another heat wave.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see morning fog with an afternoon high of 82 degrees. Temperatures will climb into the 90s Monday.The valleys and Inland Empire will see morning fog and evening gusts with a high of 89 degrees. Hot and windy conditions will bring increased fire danger Monday as temperatures climb into the upper 90s.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.