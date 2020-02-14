Weather

SoCal weather: Wet weather returns to region on Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After a short break from the rain, wet weather will return to Southern California on Easter Sunday with a chance of drizzle in the morning and possibly the afternoon.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will be slightly cooler with cloudy conditions and a high of 67 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see cooler temps as well with a high of 62 degrees.

