SoCal weather: Wet weather returns to region on Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After a short break from the rain, wet weather will return to Southern California on Easter Sunday with a chance of drizzle in the morning and possibly the afternoon.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will be slightly cooler with cloudy conditions and a high of 67 degrees.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see cooler temps as well with a high of 62 degrees.
