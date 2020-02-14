SoCal weather: Winds subside, cooler temps prevail Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The strong winds and increased fire danger are leaving Southern California and cooler conditions begin Wednesday.
The red flag warning will no longer be in effect, as the area sees a few high clouds and temperatures in the 70s on Wednesday - then cools off another 10 degrees by Thursday.
Los Angeles and Orange counties on Wednesday should see some high clouds with a high temperature of 74, then dropping to the mid-60s on Thursday and Friday as the marine layer returns.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions, with a high of 76 on Wednesday.
