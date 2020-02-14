SoCal weather: Winds subside, cooler temps prevail Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The strong winds and increased fire danger are leaving Southern California and cooler conditions begin Wednesday.The red flag warning will no longer be in effect, as the area sees a few high clouds and temperatures in the 70s on Wednesday - then cools off another 10 degrees by Thursday.Los Angeles and Orange counties on Wednesday should see some high clouds with a high temperature of 74, then dropping to the mid-60s on Thursday and Friday as the marine layer returns.The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions, with a high of 76 on Wednesday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.