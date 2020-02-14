Weather

SoCal weather: Winds taper off, cooler temperatures expected on Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After a few days of strong winds, Southern California will see calm skies and cooler temperatures on Sunday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunny skies with a high of 75 degrees. By Wednesday and Thursday, winds will move back into the region as well as the potential for fires.

The valleys and Inland Empire will reach a high of 78 with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will climb into the low 80s by Tuesday but should dip back down going into the weekend.

