SoCal weather: Winds taper off, cooler temperatures expected on Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After a few days of strong winds, Southern California will see calm skies and cooler temperatures on Sunday.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunny skies with a high of 75 degrees. By Wednesday and Thursday, winds will move back into the region as well as the potential for fires.
The valleys and Inland Empire will reach a high of 78 with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will climb into the low 80s by Tuesday but should dip back down going into the weekend.
Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News