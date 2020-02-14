SoCal weather: Winds taper off, cooler temperatures expected on Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After a few days of strong winds, Southern California will see calm skies and cooler temperatures on Sunday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunny skies with a high of 75 degrees. By Wednesday and Thursday, winds will move back into the region as well as the potential for fires.The valleys and Inland Empire will reach a high of 78 with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will climb into the low 80s by Tuesday but should dip back down going into the weekend.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.