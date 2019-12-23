SoCal weather: Winter weather, wind advisories in place Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Winter weather and wind advisories are in place until 10 p.m. Monday with the mountain areas expected to get several inches of snow. Snow levels could be as low as 5,500 feet.There is a chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms throughout Southern California. The rain will continue through Tuesday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 58 degrees.The valleys and Inland Empire can expect similar conditions with a high of 56.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.