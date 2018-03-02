BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) --Residents who live near the La Tuna Fire and Creek Fire burn areas were anxiously watching the hills as a storm dropped steady rain in the region Friday.
Other than some light flooding, residents were relieved the latest Southern California storm did not affect the already rain-ravaged communities.
In Burbank, the rain remained light through the morning hours and midday and did not result in significant debris flow. The roadway along Country Club Drive, one of several residential streets that was smothered with mud and debris in early January, remained clear.
Homeowners were worried about the hillsides compromised by the La Tuna Fire.
That mudflow last month came down after the hills above had burned during the La Tuna Fire in September. It led to a viral video that showed a Prius being swept away in a debris flow.
Now knowing what can happen, some homeowners protected their properties with sandbags, just in case more mud and debris comes down with the rain forecasted to fall late Friday and into Saturday.
To avoid a repeat mudslide, Los Angeles County Public works cleared the La Tuna Canyon dam in preparation for this storm.
Kagel Canyon, where the destructive Creek Fire ravaged hillsides, is also vulnerable to debris flow. Though the rain was mostly Friday morning and midday, it brought mudflow into the debris channel.
Residents were confident that their homes will be spared.
"A lots of sandbags let the rain flow down the street instead of onto the property," said area resident Rick Aasadore."
Meantime in touristy parts of Southern California, minor flooding was seen on streets as light-to-moderate rain dropped.
Tourists on Hollywood Boulevard who are trying to get a glimpse of the Oscars setup in Hollywood were prepped with umbrellas. The red carpet was completely covered all day, but there were a few leaks in the tent covering the Oscars arrival area.