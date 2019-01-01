WEATHER

SoCal's strong winds topple big rigs, create chilly conditions on 1st day of 2019

Even big rigs were no match for the powerful winds slamming parts of Southern California New Year's Day.

By Leticia Juarez
GRIFFITH PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Wind gusts in the Inland Empire were strong enough to topple over a semi-truck while the chilly Santa Ana winds also whipped everything in its path.

But the fierce gusts were a welcome sign for tourists and locals, who were able to see for miles thanks to clear conditions on the first day of 2019,

"It was absolutely beautiful. We didn't know what to expect," said Melbourne resident Janette Bower. "But since we've arrived we've just had glorious clear, blue sunny skies, and it's been perfect for lots of walking and exploring of your beautiful city."

Hikers at Griffith Park also seemed to have zero complaints about the cold breeze.

A high-wind warning is in effect for parts of Orange County; San Bernardino County Mountains; Santa Ana Mountains and the foothills through 2 p.m. Wednesday.

But as the winds clear, SoCal residents should expect widespread freezing and cold temperatures for the next few nights.

A freeze warning is in place at least until 9 a.m. Wednesday in some parts.
