SoCal's white Christmas: frightful for drivers, delightful for skiers

An overnight snow storm in the Southern California mountains was frightful for local drivers and delightful for skiers.The Cajon Pass saw chaos on Christmas morning as the snow triggered a massive vehicle pileup. That left more than a few drivers crying bah humbug on the 15 Freeway Christmas morning.At least 10 people were injured in the pileup. Drivers were caught by surprise by the icy roadway, sending them crashing out of control."It started snowing, didn't even see the snow," said Andrew Wheeler of Duarte. "I just lost control and crashed into a couple cars. And then cars were crashing everywhere. It was a wild scene out here."But the snow also brought some recreational fun to resort areas like Mountain High.There, the fresh powder and cold temperatures made for a perfect way to celebrate the holiday."We woke up at 6, we all got the presents early," said skier Brandon Acosta of San Bernardino. "Then we got here about 11:30 and just hit the slopes. It was fun. It was great."The fun continued well into the evening on the slopes. Mountain High officials say in addition to Mother Nature's gift, they'll be doing some snow-making of their own for the next couple of days.