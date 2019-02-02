Meanwhile, some evacuation orders in Ventura County remained in place. In Ventura, police issued a mandatory evacuation order for the Ventura Beach RV Resort at 800 West Main St.
Residents who were affected by the Woolsey Fire in Ventura County also visited the Home Depot in Thousand Oaks to grab supplies to protect their homes.
Ventura Beach RV Park located at 800 W. Main Street remains under mandatory evacuation until 8 am Sunday.
Later Friday, authorities issued mandatory evacuation orders for areas also affected by the 2017 Thomas Fire.
The following areas were placed under mandatory evacuation orders: Matilija Canyon, Wheeler Springs and North Fork, extending along Oso Road.
Homes along San Antonio Creek were placed under voluntary orders that started at 6 a.m. Saturday.
Nordhoff High School is open take in people who evacuate from the areas under mandatory orders.
In the Agoura Hills area, Seminole Springs Mobilehome Park was evacuated along Mulholland Highway near Malibu Creek State Park.
An evacuation center was set up at the Agoura Hills/Calabasas Community Center at 27040 Malibu Hills Road, Agoura.
WOOLSEY FIRE RAIN STORM UNIFIED COMMAND NEWS RELEASE: EVACUATION ORDERS LIFTED FOR WOOLSEY FIRE BURN AREA
Nearby in Santa Barbara County, both directions of 101 Freeway were closed from Milpas Street to Sheffield Drive in Montecito due to flooding and mud on the roadway, California Highway Patrol officials said.
According to the city of Burbank, a voluntary evacuation order was in place for Country Club Drive above Via Montana at 5 a.m. on Saturday through 4 p.m.
Country Club Drive was shut down at Via Montana police tweeted shortly before noon. It was reopened as of 6:15 p.m.
UPDATE: All road closures have been opened in Burbank, with the exception of Walnut Avenue near the @DeBellGolf Course, where crews are still cleaning the roadways of mud and debris.
Burbank residents in that neighborhood had been warned to be vigilant and look for deep, fast-flowing water and the possibility of mud or debris flows along Country Club Drive.
The at-risk areas were hit hard by the La Tuna Fire, which ignited in the Sun Valley area and endangered homes in Burbank in September 2017.
The storm system was expected to bring two to three times more rain than Thursday's storm. That Saturday storm brought heavy pockets of intense rain and people living in all areas affected by recent wildfires were advised to take precautions in the event of possible flooding and mudslides.