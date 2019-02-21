WEATHER

San Bernardino County: Storm dumps snow on Cajon Pass; some school districts cancel classes

EMBED </>More Videos

Southern California's latest winter storm dumped snow on the Cajon Pass on Thursday.

By and ABC7.com staff
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) --
Several school districts in San Bernardino County canceled classed on Thursday as a winter storm dropped snow on lower elevations in the Inland Empire.

The districts that closed their campuses included: Bear Valley, Morongo, Snowline and Rim of the World.

"No school day kids," The California Highway Patrol said in a tweet announcing the Morongo Unified School District closure.

When classes would resume was not immediately announced.
Meanwhile, drivers in the Cajon Pass were contending with intermittent snow flurries and icy conditions, the heaviest snow dropping in the late afternoon.

Caltrans crews cleared the 15 Freeway after the storm dumped snow on the heavily trafficked stretch of the interstate. The morning commute was not significantly affected.

The snow came down the hardest at the top of the pass with reduced visibility.

EMBED More News Videos

Snow blanketed communities near the mountains in the Inland Empire on Thursday.



In Forest Falls, several inches of snow buried driveways. Several avalanches on Highway 38 shut down the route to Big Bear to the disappointment of drivers stopped at the road closure.

From rain to sleet and snow, Caltrans crews were hard at work trying to keep the roads open throughout the day.

"We have chain control on 330 at Highland Avenue, which is unheard of. We're getting hit really hard in the Cajon Pass right now in Devore. We're also getting hit at Mountain Pass on I-15 and stateline," said Terri Kasinga of Caltrans.

The winter storm dropped snow levels to the lowest seen in years -- all to the delight of many drivers.

"It's just really crazy 'cause, being from Vegas, it hasn't snowed since I was 9 years old," said Las Vegas native Steven Birch. He said he had "driven through here like hundreds of times and never seen it snow here. It's just, it's wild."

Classes continued as scheduled in the Apple Valley Unified School District, which warned that school buses might experience delays.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersnowschool closuresSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Southern California weather Friday
Eyewitness This: Snow levels drop in SoCal, more snow in Vegas, self-driving Teslas
Rare snowfall seen in cities across SoCal
Antelope Valley residents wake up to inches of snow
More Weather
Top Stories
Suspect surrenders after leading chase with shredded tires
Rare snowfall seen in cities across SoCal
Santa Ana PD using new 3D technology to survey crime scenes
Snow caused temporary closure of Grapevine
Antelope Valley residents wake up to inches of snow
I-15 at Nevada-California line reopens after weather closure
LA aiming to recycle all wastewater
Park ranger furloughed during shutdown wins $29.5M lottery jackpot
Show More
Tree falls, narrowly misses boy sleeping in Pomona home
Mercedes G-Wagen gets major upgrade
Beverly Hills FD adds nurse to paramedic teams
Wet February alleviates drought in California
Jussie Smollett out on bond after being accused of staging attack
More News