Some Inland Empire schools close as heavy snow hits local mountains

Bear Valley Unified School District schools are closed for a snow day on Tuesday.

By and ABC7.com staff
WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Bear Valley Unified School District and Snowline Joint Unified School District schools are closed for a snow day on Tuesday as up to a half-foot of fresh powder is expected in local mountains.

The following Bear Valley schools are closed for the day:

-Big Bear Elementary School
-North Shore Elementary School
-Baldwin Lane Elementary School
-Big Bear Middle School
-Big Bear High School
-Chautauqua High School

All Snowline schools are closed due to inclement weather, the district announced.

A winter weather advisory was expected to remain in effect until Tuesday around noon for mountain areas of Riverside and San Bernardino counties, as well as the San Diego area.

Mountain areas will see snow reaching 5-10 inches at elevations over 7,000 feet and a high of 44 degrees.

Other parts of Southern California could see some light rainfall, perhaps a quarter inch.
