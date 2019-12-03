Some San Bernardino mountain residents still dealing with power outages

CRESTLINE, Calif. (KABC) -- While the San Bernardino Mountains might look like a winter wonderland from above, there are still countless problems down below after a powerful storm blanketed the area with snow.
The Thanksgiving weekend storm knocked over power poles and trees, causing outages for thousands of people in some neighborhoods in Crestline, Lake Arrowhead and other mountain communities.
According to Southern California Edison's website, 1,580 customers are without power as of 6 p.m. in the San Bernardino mountain communities around Lake Arrowhead.
Wayne Phillips of Crestline says he's relied on lots of candles and a transistor radio to get the news.
He's also waiting for someone to come and clean up an oak tree that came crashing down, slamming into his neighbor's home.
Up the road, Mike Schaub just got his power back Monday morning.
"Read a book that's about all you can do. I had a hurricane lamp, I just lit that up, a kerosene lamp," Schaub said. "You have to prepare a little bit. I should have got more batteries, that's one thing."
Lauri Worthington says she got her power back over the weekend.
"Just did what we do up here, try to stay warm, and put all of our food out in the deck in the snow, so we tried to save as much of it as we could," Worthington said.
But there's still a lot to clean up, with downed lines or downed trees.
"But, I love living in the mountains. I'm not moving anytime soon," Phillips said. "We put up with it, because when it's not like this, it's a wonderful place."
