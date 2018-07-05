WEATHER

Southern California beach goers warned of dangerous surf

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Heading to the beach to beat the heat this weekend? Dangerous waves have triggered a high surf advisory for SoCal beaches.

A heat wave is set to hit the Southland this weekend and that means people will be hitting the beach for some relief. But beachgoers will be met by some dangerous waves.

The high surf advisory is thanks to Hurricane Fabio, which is churning about 600 miles southwest of Baja, California.

That advisory went into effect early Wednesday morning and it's expected to last through Thursday night.

Waves could reach 6 to 8 feet with sets of 10 to 12 feet on some Orange County beaches. Strong rip currents could also pose a risk for swimmers.

This all comes at the same time a heat wave will begin moving in with temperatures expected to hit 100 degrees and higher throughout Southern California. Such high temps usually send more people to cool off at the beach.

In response, rescue officials said they're increasing the number of lifeguards on duty to accommodate the holiday weekend crowds and high surf.
