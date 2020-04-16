Southern California benefits from rain as northwest drought grows

Record-breaking rains eliminated all traces of drought and abnormal dryness across Southern California, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.The series of wet weather also benefited the Central Coast through Monterey County. However, drought has worsened in northwestern California.Overall, just over 58% of the state is experiencing abnormal dryness or the first two stages of drought, down from more than 75% at the start of April.But the monitor showed Thursday that the designation of severe drought has expanded over much of northwest California up into Oregon, while the balance of northern and central California has moderate drought or abnormal dryness.