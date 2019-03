EMBED >More News Videos Downtown LA saw more than 5 inches of rain this month, compared to only a fraction of an inch at this time last year.

Downtown Los Angeles reached at least 70 degrees (21.1 Celsius) for the first time since Jan. 29, the National Weather Service said.The 41 consecutive days with a high below that benchmark was the fifth longest since records began in 1877 and the longest since a run between December 1936 and February 1937.Forecasters said temperatures would be close to seasonal norms during the week and may rise above normal to about 80 degrees (26.6 Celsius) in a few areas on Sunday.