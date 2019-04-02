Southern California forecast: Cooler temps, clouds expected Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see cool, cloudy weather Tuesday and through much of the week.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some morning clouds Tuesday with light drizzle in some areas and a high of 71 degrees.The valleys and Inland Empire should see morning clouds with sun in the afternoon bringing a high of 71.Beaches will be warm with 2-4 foot surf and a high of 74.Mountains will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 62.Deserts will be sunny and mild, with a high of 78, dropping to 44 overnight.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.