Weather

Southern California forecast: Cooler temps, clouds expected Tuesday

EMBED <>More Videos

SoCal will see cool temps and cloudy conditions over the next several days.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see cool, cloudy weather Tuesday and through much of the week.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some morning clouds Tuesday with light drizzle in some areas and a high of 71 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire should see morning clouds with sun in the afternoon bringing a high of 71.

Beaches will be warm with 2-4 foot surf and a high of 74.

Mountains will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 62.

Deserts will be sunny and mild, with a high of 78, dropping to 44 overnight.


Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.



Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness



7-Day Forecasts




Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
TOP STORIES
Chaos erupts, multiple people injured outside Nipsey Hussle vigil
Coroner: Nipsey Hussle died of gunshots to head, body
If Mexico border shuts down, US may run out of avocados
5 injured after car crashes into Carl's Jr. in Huntington Park
Dodger stadium fight: Suspect still sought in brutal attack
Inglewood police shooting: Suspect drove Bentley to Church of Scientology with sword
91-year-old Tarzana woman riding again thanks to new tricycle
Show More
IE man arrested in death of girlfriend's daughter
Rams hold cheerleader auditions, including some male hopefuls
Stolen vehicle suspect arrested after fatal 2-car crash in Fullerton
Newsom wants to use knowledge from El Salvador trip to change conversation on immigration
CA Legislature targets alleged college admissions scheme
More TOP STORIES News