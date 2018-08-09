Southern California forecast Friday

WEATHER

The Southland will feel some relief from the heat as slightly cooler temperatures are expected heading into the weekend.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Temperatures are expected to slightly decrease across the Southland as the weekend approaches.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect highs in the low 90s on Friday with a small chance of morning showers in the OC.

Highs in the valleys and Inland Empire will creep toward triple-digits amid some haze and unhealthy air quality. There will be a small chance of showers in the Inland Empire.

There will be a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the mountain areas amid highs in the low 70s and partly cloudy skies.

Beach communities will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. Swells from the south will create 3-5 foot waves.

High temperatures in the deserts won't quite reach triple-digits for the first time in awhile. There will be a small chance of thunderstorms between Barstow and Victorville.

