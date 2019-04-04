Southern California forecast: Light drizzle expected Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see morning clouds and a chance of light rain in some areas Thursday.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see clouds and about a 20 percent chance of some rain. Expect a high around 68 degrees.
The valleys and Inland Empire should also get light rain in the early part of the day. A high of 68 is expected.
Beaches will be cool with with a 20 percent chance of rain, 1-3 foot surf and a high of 65 degrees.
Mountains areas will be cold with a high around 49 and a 20 percent chance of showers, with a light dusting of snow at higher elevations.
Deserts will be partly sunny and breezy with a high of 62 and low of 43 degrees.
