Southern California forecast: Light drizzle expected Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see morning clouds and a chance of light rain in some areas Thursday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see clouds and about a 20 percent chance of some rain. Expect a high around 68 degrees.The valleys and Inland Empire should also get light rain in the early part of the day. A high of 68 is expected.Beaches will be cool with with a 20 percent chance of rain, 1-3 foot surf and a high of 65 degrees.Mountains areas will be cold with a high around 49 and a 20 percent chance of showers, with a light dusting of snow at higher elevations.Deserts will be partly sunny and breezy with a high of 62 and low of 43 degrees.