Southern California forecast Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Hot weather is still keeping Southern California toasty and humid, but conditions will be somewhat better than they were during last week's heat wave.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a few clouds in the morning, reaching a high of 85 by afternoon.
The valleys and Inland Empire will reach 91 on Monday, then climb later in the week to the upper 90s.
Beaches will see some morning clouds, with 2-4 foot surf and a high of 77.
Mountains will see a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms, reaching a high of 80.
Deserts will be hot, hitting a high of 97 which is about normal for this time of year.
