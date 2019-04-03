Southern California forecast: Morning drizzle expected Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Much of the Southland will get light rain Wednesday morning and partly cloudy skies in the afternoon.
Los Angeles and Orange counties should get some drizzle before conditions dry up for the afternoon. Expect highs to be in the upper 60s.
The valleys and Inland Empire should also get light rain in the early part of the day. A high of 67 is expected.
Beaches will be cool with 1-3 foot surf and a comfortable high of 64 degrees.
Mountains areas will be cold with highs in the low 50s. Along with breezy conditions, there is a 20 percent chance of showers.
Deserts will be partly sunny and breezy with a high of 66 and low of 45 degrees.
