Southern California forecast: Rain returns Sunday

The rain and cooler temperatures are returning Sunday as yet another storm system moves into Southern California.This system is expected to be on the light side, bringing perhaps a quarter-inch of rain and clearing out by Sunday night.But then more systems are on the way later in the week - hitting Wednesday and Thursday, then another on Friday.Los Angeles and Orange counties on Sunday will see about an 80 percent chance of rain, with high temperatures in the upper 50s.In the valleys and Inland Empire, expect some rain and a high of around 54 degrees.The beaches will see about a 70 percent chance of rain, with 3-5 foot surf and a high of 58 degrees.Look for snow in the mountains, about 4-8 inches at elevations over 5,000 feet. The high will be 30 degrees and the low temperature will plummet to 20.The deserts will see a 50 percent chance of rain with a high of 46.