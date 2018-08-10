Southern California forecast Saturday

Temperatures are expected to slightly decrease across the Southland this weekend. Monsoonal moisture is also returning, leaving some chances of thunderstorms for some areas.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect sunny conditions with a high of 88 on Saturday.Highs in the valleys and Inland Empire will settle in the mid-90s amid some unhealthy air quality.Beach communities will see some morning fog with a high of 80 on Saturday. Swells from the south will create 3-5 foot waves.There will be a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the mountain areas, where flash flooding is possible with a high of 78.High temperatures in the deserts won't quite reach triple-digits for the first time in awhile.