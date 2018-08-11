WEATHER

Southern California forecast Sunday

Expect a dip in temperatures across the Southland on Sunday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A cooldown is in store for much of Southern California on Sunday. Most temperatures will be in the 70s.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect sunny conditions with a high of 87.

Highs in the valleys and Inland Empire will settle in the low 90s amid some more unhealthy air quality.

Expect morning clouds in the beach communities with a high of 77 on Sunday. Swells from the south will create 3-5 foot waves.

There will be a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the mountain areas with a high of 79.

High temperatures in the deserts will be in the triple digits. A high of 100 degrees is expected with clear skies.

7-Day Forecasts
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
