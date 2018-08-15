Southern California forecast Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Southern California will be warm and sunny Thursday, with higher humidity and a chance of thunderstorms in mountain and desert communities.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will be mostly sunny Thursday, with a high of 85, and staying in the mid-80s through the weekend.
There will be dangerous surf conditions along south-facing beaches in Orange County and some Los Angeles County beaches beginning Wednesday night.
A "beach hazards statement" is scheduled to go into effect and will last through Friday as surfers can expect waves of about 4-6 feet.
The valleys and Inland Empire will be warm and humid, reaching a high of 93.
Beaches will see a few clouds in the morning, a high of 79.
Mountains will be mostly sunny, but will see a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. The high will be 75.
Deserts will be sunny and warm, with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms and a high of 101.
