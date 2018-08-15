Southern California forecast Thursday

Southern California will be warm and sunny Thursday, with higher humidity and a chance of thunderstorms in mountain and desert communities.Los Angeles and Orange counties will be mostly sunny Thursday, with a high of 85, and staying in the mid-80s through the weekend.There will be dangerous surf conditions along south-facing beaches in Orange County and some Los Angeles County beaches beginning Wednesday night.A "beach hazards statement" is scheduled to go into effect and will last through Friday as surfers can expect waves of about 4-6 feet.The valleys and Inland Empire will be warm and humid, reaching a high of 93.Beaches will see a few clouds in the morning, a high of 79.Mountains will be mostly sunny, but will see a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. The high will be 75.Deserts will be sunny and warm, with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms and a high of 101.