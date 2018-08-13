Southern California forecast Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Southern California will be warm Tuesday, but nothing like the humid heat wave we were sweating through last week.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a few clouds Tuesday morning, warming up to a high of 85.
The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny, but not as humid as last week, reaching a high of 92.
Beaches will see a few clouds in the morning, with 2-4 foot surf and a high of just 76.
Mountains will be mostly sunny, with moderate temps hitting a high of 77.
Deserts will be sunny and warm hitting a high of 100 degrees and staying there all week.
