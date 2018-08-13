WEATHER

Southern California forecast Tuesday

Warm, sunny conditions will be seen around SoCal on Tuesday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Southern California will be warm Tuesday, but nothing like the humid heat wave we were sweating through last week.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a few clouds Tuesday morning, warming up to a high of 85.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny, but not as humid as last week, reaching a high of 92.

Beaches will see a few clouds in the morning, with 2-4 foot surf and a high of just 76.

Mountains will be mostly sunny, with moderate temps hitting a high of 77.

Deserts will be sunny and warm hitting a high of 100 degrees and staying there all week.


7-Day Forecasts
