Southern California forecast Tuesday

Southern California will be warm Tuesday, but nothing like the humid heat wave we were sweating through last week.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a few clouds Tuesday morning, warming up to a high of 85.The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny, but not as humid as last week, reaching a high of 92.Beaches will see a few clouds in the morning, with 2-4 foot surf and a high of just 76.Mountains will be mostly sunny, with moderate temps hitting a high of 77.Deserts will be sunny and warm hitting a high of 100 degrees and staying there all week.