Southern California forecast: Warm, sunny weekend on tap

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures are warming up in Southern California and this weekend should be sunny and beautiful.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a few clouds Friday morning, clearing up to sunshine and a high of 74 by the afternoon. Over the weekend, skies will stay sunny, with temps in the upper 70s and low 80s.Temperatures for the valleys and Inland Empire will hit about 75 Friday and rise to the 80s over the weekend.Beach communities will see surf of 2 to 4 feet and partly cloudy conditions. A high of 68 is expected.A cool and breezy 53 degrees is on tap for the mountain areas, dropping to 29 overnight.Deserts will be cool with gusts up to 35 mph and a high of 67.