Weather

Southern California forecast: Warm temps expected Monday

EMBED <>More Videos

SoCal will see warm temps and sunny skies Monday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures around Southern California will remain warm on Monday, but then cool off through the week, with some rain expected by Thursday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will be warm and sunny Monday with a high of 83 degrees. By Wednesday, temps will drop to the 60s, with cloudy skies.

The valleys and Inland Empire should see an even warmer day, hitting a high of 86 before dropping to 73 on Tuesday.

Beaches will be warm with 2-4 foot surf and a high of 75.

Mountains will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 62.

Deserts will be sunny and mild, with a high of 78, dropping to 44 overnight.


Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.



Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness



7-Day Forecasts




Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
TOP STORIES
Rapper Nipsey Hussle killed, 2 others wounded in shooting at LA store
Rihanna, LeBron react to shooting death of Nipsey Hussle
Malibu road buried under rockslide
1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on 405 in Orange County
Santa Anita Park sees 23rd horse death
CHP officer airlifted after crash on 101 Fwy in Agoura Hills
Hundreds participate in Walk to End Genocide
Show More
Former VP Joe Biden defends his behavior with women
Dodger Stadium fight leaves 47-year-old man critically hurt
3.1 magnitude quake shakes San Fernando Valley
Cypress College program helps vets transition into civilian life
Man with Down syndrome found safe after going missing from Lomita park
More TOP STORIES News