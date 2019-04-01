Southern California forecast: Warm temps expected Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures around Southern California will remain warm on Monday, but then cool off through the week, with some rain expected by Thursday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will be warm and sunny Monday with a high of 83 degrees. By Wednesday, temps will drop to the 60s, with cloudy skies.The valleys and Inland Empire should see an even warmer day, hitting a high of 86 before dropping to 73 on Tuesday.Beaches will be warm with 2-4 foot surf and a high of 75.Mountains will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 62.Deserts will be sunny and mild, with a high of 78, dropping to 44 overnight.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.