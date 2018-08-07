WEATHER

Southern California forecast Wednesday

Expect warm temperatures to linger around Southern California throughout the rest of the week.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Southern California will remain warm in most areas as the week progresses.

High temperatures in Los Angeles and Orange counties will creep into the low 90s on Wednesday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will have scorching temperatures nearing 100 degrees through at least Thursday.

Beaches will be warm, reaching a high of 80 on Wednesday with 3-6 foot surf.

There's a 10 percent chance of thunderstorms in the mountains with a high of 82 on Wednesday.

Deserts will be sweltering with a high of 104 on Wednesday.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
